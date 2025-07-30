Floridian Shutters Delivers Custom Window Solutions To Florida Homes Thru New Website

Floridian Shutters Logo

- Mike Schouten, owner of Floridian ShuttersVENICE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Floridian Shutters, the largest shutter manufacturer in Southwest Florida, has launched a new website designed to connect Gulf Coast homeowners with locally made, custom interior shutters. The site showcases the company's direct-to-consumer approach, refined production process, and full-service model now available throughout Venice, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples, and surrounding areas.For over 20 years, Floridian Shutters has manufactured high-quality solid wood and solid PVC shutters using advanced automation and precision techniques. The company originally served Southeast Florida customers but has now expanded its offering and installation services to its home base on the Gulf Coast.Floridian Shutters operates out of its facility, where every shutter is custom-built to order. The company uses solid hardwoods and solid PVC only and does not rely on imported parts or hollow materials. The entire process-from consultation and measuring to manufacturing and installation-is handled by company employees. There are no subcontractors, dealers, or middlemen involved.The new website offers detailed information about available styles , materials, and customization options. It also provides an easy way for homeowners to schedule a complimentary in-home consultation . Customers receive personalized design guidance, precise measurements, and expert installation, all backed by a lifetime product warranty.To support the site launch, Floridian Shutters partnered with Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP), a digital marketing agency specializing in the window treatment industry. WTMP led the website development and implemented a local growth strategy that includes SEO, PPC advertising, and lead generation.“Floridian Shutters offers a rare combination-manufacturing control, in-house service, and deep roots in the local community,” said William Hanke, CEO of WTMP.“This site helps showcase their craftsmanship and makes it easier for Gulf Coast homeowners to connect with a trusted local source.”To explore Floridian Shutters' custom shutters or schedule a consultation, visit .For other window treatment businesses seeking to strengthen their online presence, visit or call (314) 470-1180.

