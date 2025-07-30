403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Unidentified explosive-laden drone crashes in Iraq with no casualties reported
(MENAFN) An explosive-laden drone of unknown origin crashed early Monday in Erbil province, located in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, as reported by local authorities.
The drone went down at around 5:50 a.m. local time near the town of Khabat, west of Erbil city. According to the regional Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, the crash did not result in any injuries or fatalities.
No party has claimed responsibility for the drone incident so far.
The same day, a joint security committee—headed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji—convened in Erbil with officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government. The group is responsible for examining a series of recent drone attacks targeting the region. During the meeting, participants reviewed available intelligence and assessed the nature of the threats, as outlined in a statement posted by al-Araji on his official Facebook page.
The drone went down at around 5:50 a.m. local time near the town of Khabat, west of Erbil city. According to the regional Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, the crash did not result in any injuries or fatalities.
No party has claimed responsibility for the drone incident so far.
The same day, a joint security committee—headed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji—convened in Erbil with officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government. The group is responsible for examining a series of recent drone attacks targeting the region. During the meeting, participants reviewed available intelligence and assessed the nature of the threats, as outlined in a statement posted by al-Araji on his official Facebook page.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment