Unidentified explosive-laden drone crashes in Iraq with no casualties reported

2025-07-30 08:59:30
(MENAFN) An explosive-laden drone of unknown origin crashed early Monday in Erbil province, located in Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, as reported by local authorities.

The drone went down at around 5:50 a.m. local time near the town of Khabat, west of Erbil city. According to the regional Directorate General of Counter Terrorism, the crash did not result in any injuries or fatalities.

No party has claimed responsibility for the drone incident so far.

The same day, a joint security committee—headed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji—convened in Erbil with officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government. The group is responsible for examining a series of recent drone attacks targeting the region. During the meeting, participants reviewed available intelligence and assessed the nature of the threats, as outlined in a statement posted by al-Araji on his official Facebook page.

