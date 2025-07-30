403
Israeli Attack Claims One Life in Lebanon
(MENAFN) An Israeli unmanned aerial vehicle launched a deadly strike on Monday in southern Lebanon, claiming the life of a non-combatant, marking yet another breach of a ceasefire pact.
According to a state-operated news agency, the drone strike specifically targeted a motorbike in the Bint Jbeil region.
No "immediate comment" was made by Israeli officials regarding the reported attack.
Israel began military operations inside Lebanon on October 8, 2023.
These escalated into a comprehensive conflict by September 2024, leading to the deaths of over 4,000 individuals and injuries to approximately 17,000.
Though a "ceasefire" was agreed upon in November, Israeli troops have continued to carry out frequent assaults in southern Lebanon, asserting they are aimed at disrupting "Hezbollah" activities.
Lebanese government sources have registered close to 3,000 violations of the ceasefire by Israeli forces, which include the deaths of more than 259 people and over 562 wounded.
As per the truce terms, Israel was required to fully retreat from the southern region of Lebanon by January 26.
However, the deadline was pushed to February 18 after Tel Aviv declined to comply.
At present, Israel continues to occupy five military posts along the frontier.
