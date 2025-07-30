Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkmenistan Keen To Expand Trade And Economic Relations With Pakistan

Turkmenistan Keen To Expand Trade And Economic Relations With Pakistan


2025-07-30 08:06:14
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency)

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, July 30. Turkmenistan has voiced its interest in deepening trade and economic cooperation with Pakistan, Trend reports via the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad.

The remarks came during a meeting held at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Islamabad with Muhammad Ali Durrani, a senior politician and head of Pakistan's Diplomatic Friendship Group. According to information, the sides discussed ways to intensify bilateral economic relations and outlined potential areas for joint activity.

The Turkmen delegation presented the country's foreign policy strategy based on permanent neutrality, as well as investment opportunities and favorable conditions for international partnership. Emphasis was placed on the potential for cooperation between business circles, including the organization of joint exhibitions, delegation exchanges, and investment forums.

The parties reaffirmed their shared interest in strengthening bilateral dialogue and fostering partnerships across various sectors.

MENAFN30072025000187011040ID1109862493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search