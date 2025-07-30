403
Canada reaffirms support for two-state solution for permanent peace in Middle East
(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand reaffirmed her nation’s strong support for a two-state solution as the path to lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians, calling it fundamental to long-term stability in the Middle East.
Speaking at a high-level UN conference on Monday focused on resolving the Palestinian question, Anand emphasized that the issue remains central to regional peace efforts. “Our collective presence today demonstrates broad international backing for a negotiated resolution that secures both Palestinian self-determination and Israeli security,” she said.
Canada remains dedicated to the vision of two sovereign states—Israel and an independent Palestinian state—coexisting peacefully and securely, she affirmed.
Anand also underscored the need for internal reforms within the Palestinian Authority, particularly to strengthen its capacity to govern both the West Bank and Gaza. She stressed that "comprehensive reforms" are vital to effective governance and future stability.
Turning to the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Anand condemned the conditions faced by civilians as “unacceptable,” describing deaths caused by hunger, attacks during aid access, and exposure to preventable diseases as dire consequences of ongoing conflict.
She further denounced Israeli policies contributing to the crisis, including illegal settlement expansion, settler violence in the West Bank, and the forced displacement of Palestinians—all of which she said violate international humanitarian law.
To support immediate and long-term needs, Canada announced $40 million in additional aid, allocating $10 million for reform efforts within the Palestinian Authority and $30 million for pre-positioned humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Anand concluded by stating that this UN conference serves as both a reaffirmation of international principles and a call to action. “A permanent ceasefire is essential to begin rebuilding institutions, restoring trust, and laying the foundation for a viable two-state solution,” she said.
