United Arab Emirates (UAE) Condemns Attack On Vehicles In Nigeria's Plateau State

The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack that targeted vehicles near the village of Mangor in central Nigeria's Plateau State, which resulted in a number of deaths.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over this heinous and cowardly attack.

