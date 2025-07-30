403
First Palestinian lawmaker in Australian parliament pledges to push for Palestinian state
(MENAFN) Basem Abdo, Australia’s first parliamentarian of Palestinian descent, has vowed to advocate for the recognition of a Palestinian state, calling the issue a matter of fundamental rights rather than mere symbolism.
Elected in May to represent Calwell, located in Melbourne’s northwest, Abdo told SBS News that recognizing Palestinian statehood is “about the right to self-determination.”
“This isn’t just symbolic—it’s a necessary step,” said Abdo, whose family left the occupied West Bank in 1967. “I firmly support the recognition of a Palestinian state.”
The government, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is facing mounting pressure to follow France’s lead after Paris announced plans to recognize Palestine as a full UN member state during the upcoming General Assembly in September. Former Cabinet minister Ed Husic has also urged for immediate recognition.
Albanese recently stated that Australia would support Palestinian statehood when it goes beyond symbolic gestures.
Having visited the West Bank personally, Abdo emphasized the need to consider long-term implications. “We must think about the broader future when working toward lasting solutions,” he said.
