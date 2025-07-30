CRITERION HCM LAUNCHES NEXT-GEN MOBILE EXPERIENCE WITH CRITERION GO APP

Criterion HCM

New Mobile Platform Delivers Unmatched Performance, Functionality, and Flexibility for Today's Workforce

- Sunil Reddy, Criterion HCM's CEONORWALK, CT, CT, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Criterion HCM , the HR platform people actually love, announces the official launch of Criterion GO, its next-generation mobile application, set to become the exclusive mobile experience for all users.Rebuilt from the ground up, Criterion GO reflects months of hands-on development, client feedback, and rigorous performance enhancement. The new app offers an experience that's faster, smarter, and more intuitive-equipping users with the tools they need to work effortlessly, anytime and anywhere.“Criterion GO is more than just an upgrade-it's a complete reimagining of mobile HR technology with the end user in mind,” said Vadym Barda, Lead Engineer for Criterion GO.“We listened carefully to our clients and delivered a powerful mobile platform that offers feature parity with our web-based solution, enhanced with intelligent tools that simplify life on the go. It's part of our commitment to delivering the best user experience in the HR technology market.”What's New in Criterion GO.Faster Performance - A streamlined architecture ensures quicker loading times and seamless navigation..Optimized for Any Network - Built to perform reliably even in low-bandwidth environments, reducing data use and improving access..Redesigned, Intuitive UI - A clean, modern interface enhances usability for all types of users..Feature Parity + Innovations - Criterion GO includes everything users expect from the web-based experience-plus innovations like:.AI-powered expense reporting.Guided open enrollment.Real-time access to benefits and certifications.Persistent login with enhanced session securityTransition DetailsThe official transition to Criterion GO begins July 30, 2025. Users are encouraged to download the new app today from the App Store or Google Play, as the legacy app will be sunset following the launch.A Future Fueled by FeedbackThis launch marks a major milestone-but it's just the beginning. Criterion is committed to continuous innovation, and future updates will be directly shaped by ongoing client insights.“Our clients drive everything we do,” said Sunil Reddy, Criterion HCM's CEO.“Criterion GO is the result of us listening, responding, and delivering technology that meets and exceeds their evolving needs.”About CriterionCriterion HCM offers an HR platform people actually love, combining built-in flexibility with a commitment to your unique needs.Our purpose-built platform enhanced by ch - our unique AI capability - seamlessly adapts to your organization's specific challenges, delivering a unified, intuitive, and powerful user experience. With a focus on realized ROI, Criterion HCM simplifies complex HR tasks, boosts efficiency, and ensures customer satisfaction. We proudly serve over 500 enterprise customers across 10+ countries, achieving a 95% satisfaction rate and 100% uptime. Discover the Criterion HCM difference and transform your HR processes today.Visit us at:

