Hawaii governor states no 'wave of consequence' yet following strong quake in Russia's Far East


2025-07-30 07:46:02
(MENAFN) Hawaii has not experienced any significant tsunami effects following the powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula, Governor Josh Green announced on Wednesday.

“At this point, we haven’t seen a wave of consequence,” Green stated during a press briefing, although he noted that there had been a noticeable water retreat.

He added that it could take another two to three hours before authorities can safely issue an “all clear” message.

After the massive quake—among the strongest ever recorded—the U.S. Tsunami Warning System issued alerts for possible tsunami waves affecting parts of Russia, Japan, Alaska, and Hawaii.

