U.S. High-End Liquid Refreshment Beverages Market Analysis Report 2025 Beyond Caffeine - The Rise Of High-End Functional Energy Drinks

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2025 High-End Liquid Refreshment Beverages in the U.S." report from Beverage Marketing has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report examines the trend toward premiumization, analyzing how various LRB categories have segmented to include not only the most familiar brands comprising each beverage type but also super-premium iterations of those brands or exclusively high-end brands.

Top Shelf Non-alc: Pockets of opportunity? The report entitled High-End Liquid Refreshment Beverages in the U.S. charts how premiumization trends have affected the various components of the liquid refreshment beverage (LRB) market. It offers market forecasts as well as historical and current data as it analyzes the high-end product entries in no-alcohol segments, including bottled water, RTD coffee, fruit beverages, energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), and more.

For well-rounded perspective, research study measures volume for each category, shows how high-end segments' shares have changed in recent years, and looks at whether and why high-end product trends differ from the total market results. It also explores the performanceof key high-end premium brands.

The answers you need

High-end segments of the following non-alcohol beverage categories are covered: bottled water and value-added waters, fruit beverages, RTD coffee, RTD tea, CSDs, energy drinks, and sports beverages.

Questions answered include:



How do high-end energy drinks differ from standard ones, and how has this affected the overall category's performance?

Can upscale CSDs revitalize the long-languishing category?

What are the trends driving high-end LRB developments?

How did inflation impact this segment, and have they likely impacted it for the long term? Which premium segments are showing the greatest resiliency against headwinds? Which ones are having a tougher time?

This report features

High-End LRBs in the U.S. looks at the upper-echelon components of still-growing categories such as energy drinks, as well as slow growth and stagnating or declining categories seeking opportunities for rejuvenation and pockets of growth and revitalization in an otherwise lackluster performance picture.

It chronicles a cross-category phenomenon of increasing segmentation as companies seek to meet consumer needs as well as capitalize on opportunities for improved profit margins through premiumization. It also discusses some of the vehicles for premiumization and differentiation - from ingredients to processing differences such as HPP, cold pressed, and cold brew to marketing and packaging, etc.

The report provides insights into:



The emergence of energy drinks promising functional benefits in addition to, or more targeted than, a jolt of caffeine.

The ongoing cultivation of craft-style CSDs that aim to appeal to consumers in ways the biggest brands haven't been able to do.

What distinguishes high-end waters from the single-serve PET bottles that account for the majority of volume?

What are some of the key brands in high-end fruit beverages, sports drinks, cold brew coffee, bottled water, value-added waters, RTD tea, and energy drink markets? How are they performing and what makes them brands to watch? Brands covered include: San Pellegrino, Essentia, Voss, Fiji, Hint, Smartwater, Bang, Reign, C4, Celsius, Reed's, Suja, Naked, Bolthouse, Ito En, Teas' Tea and more.

Key Topics Covered:



The National Beverage Market

Overview & Issues

The High-End Beverage Market by Category

Bottled Water

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drinks

Fruit Beverages

RTD Coffee

RTD Tea

Sports Beverages The Projected High-End Beverage Market by Category

