403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Experience the Future of Driving with Bestune – offers Performance, Elegance, and Comfort at an affordable value.
(MENAFN- Prime Advertising LLC) Gulf Great Sands LLC, the official distributor of Bestune in Oman, proudly unveils a dynamic lineup of sedans and SUVs that redefine modern mobility. With a bold fusion of design, performance, and cutting-edge technology, Bestune vehicles are engineered to elevate every journey—whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the open road.
Each model comes with an exceptional 6-year/250,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a testament to Bestune’s unwavering commitment to quality and long-term ownership value.
Bestune B70 Sedan: Ultimate Performance Premium Sedan.
Starting at OMR 7,150, the Bestune B70 1.5 Turbo Sedan is available in Comfort and Limousine variants. The Comfort variant features a refined 1.5L turbo engine and essential tech for daily commuting, while the Limousine variant steps up with a powerful 2.0L turbo engine, premium styling, and enhanced comfort—perfect for longer drives and executive travel.
Bestune T90 2WD SUV That Commands Attention: Perfect Family SUV
For those seeking strength and sophistication, the Bestune T90 SUV starts at OMR 7,700 for the Premium variant and OMR 8,850 for the Limousine. The Premium model offers a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and advanced infotainment, while the Limousine variant adds a robust 2.0L engine, ambient lighting, and a head-up display—ideal for families and professionals who demand more from their drive.
Bestune T77 Crossover – Sporty Style with Urban Versatility
The Bestune T77 Crossover, starting at OMR 7,150, combines a high stance with a coupe-inspired silhouette. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine, it’s designed for those who crave sporty aesthetics and agile performance—perfect for city living and weekend escapes.
Bestune B70S Cross – Where Style Meets Adventure
Now starting at OMR 7,450, the Bestune B70S 1.5 Turbo Engine is a crossover that blends utility with flair. Its sleek design and balanced performance make it an ideal companion for drivers who value both function and fashion. Bestune B70 S is also available in a 2.0 turbo engine variant, which produces 215 hp, 340 NM Torque for powerful performance.
Discover Your Drive
Every Bestune model is crafted to deliver a well-rounded driving experience, combining expressive design, intelligent features, and solid performance. Visit the Bestune showrooms to explore the range and find the model that fits your lifestyle.
Each model comes with an exceptional 6-year/250,000 km manufacturer’s warranty, a testament to Bestune’s unwavering commitment to quality and long-term ownership value.
Bestune B70 Sedan: Ultimate Performance Premium Sedan.
Starting at OMR 7,150, the Bestune B70 1.5 Turbo Sedan is available in Comfort and Limousine variants. The Comfort variant features a refined 1.5L turbo engine and essential tech for daily commuting, while the Limousine variant steps up with a powerful 2.0L turbo engine, premium styling, and enhanced comfort—perfect for longer drives and executive travel.
Bestune T90 2WD SUV That Commands Attention: Perfect Family SUV
For those seeking strength and sophistication, the Bestune T90 SUV starts at OMR 7,700 for the Premium variant and OMR 8,850 for the Limousine. The Premium model offers a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, and advanced infotainment, while the Limousine variant adds a robust 2.0L engine, ambient lighting, and a head-up display—ideal for families and professionals who demand more from their drive.
Bestune T77 Crossover – Sporty Style with Urban Versatility
The Bestune T77 Crossover, starting at OMR 7,150, combines a high stance with a coupe-inspired silhouette. Powered by a 1.5L turbo engine, it’s designed for those who crave sporty aesthetics and agile performance—perfect for city living and weekend escapes.
Bestune B70S Cross – Where Style Meets Adventure
Now starting at OMR 7,450, the Bestune B70S 1.5 Turbo Engine is a crossover that blends utility with flair. Its sleek design and balanced performance make it an ideal companion for drivers who value both function and fashion. Bestune B70 S is also available in a 2.0 turbo engine variant, which produces 215 hp, 340 NM Torque for powerful performance.
Discover Your Drive
Every Bestune model is crafted to deliver a well-rounded driving experience, combining expressive design, intelligent features, and solid performance. Visit the Bestune showrooms to explore the range and find the model that fits your lifestyle.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment