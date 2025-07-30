Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
T N Manoharan, Former ICAI President And Padma Shri Awardee, Passes Away

2025-07-30 07:00:46
(MENAFN- Live Mint) T N Manoharan, former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and Padma Shri awardee, has passed away, ex-MP Suresh Prabhu informed on X.

His post read, Deeply saddened by the sudden demise of my very good friend Padma Shri CA. T.N. Manoharan, former President of @theica nd an esteemed member of the Board of @MahindraRise. A distinguished professional and a man of great integrity, his contributions to the nation and the profession will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ."

