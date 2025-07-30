Clarivate Announces Maroun S. Mourad As President, Intellectual Property

LONDON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT ), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced that Maroun S. Mourad will join the Company as President of the Intellectual Property (IP) segment, effective September 8, 2025. Maroun most recently served as President of the Claims Solutions division of Verisk Analytics Inc. He succeeds Gordon Samson, who will retire at the end of 2025 after a high-impact career in the IP industry, spending five years as the Chief Operating Officer at CPA Global, before joining the Clarivate executive team, most recently as the President of the IP segment.

Matti Shem Tov, Chief Executive Officer, Clarivate, said: "This appointment confirms our commitment and strategy to drive long-term predictable growth in the IP business. Maroun has an excellent track record of growing global businesses with significant experience in delivering results in the data & analytics, software, and technology-enabled services space. I am confident he brings excellent leadership skills and experience to continue the IP business's focus on accelerating innovation and growth."

Matti continued: "I would also like to thank Gordon for his commitment to the industry and to the success of Clarivate. His leadership and expertise have played a large role in setting up our operating model and driving our business transformation."

Maroun S. Mourad said: "I'm honored to join Clarivate and lead such a talented IP team at a pivotal time for the company. I look forward to advancing our Intellectual Property solutions and helping our customers protect and maximize the value of their innovations and inventions."

As a data analytics and software executive, Maroun has profitably grown businesses in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and emerging markets since 1998. Most recently, Maroun led the integrated suite of products and services for the Verisk Analytics Claims Solutions division. He was responsible for the product portfolio, services, and acquisitions that deliver value to clients across the insurance policy lifecycle worldwide. His focus on team building, customer-centricity, and delivering quality results has driven business transformations in established, start-up, and turnaround environments. Maroun holds a BA in political science and a JD, both from the University of California, Berkeley.

The Clarivate Intellectual Property segment provides trusted IP data, software, and expertise to help companies drive innovation, law firms achieve practice excellence, and organizations worldwide effectively manage and protect critical IP assets. Clarivate offers a diverse portfolio of adaptable solutions for every stage of the IP lifecycle, covering IP management software, patent services, patent intelligence, brand IP solutions, and litigation intelligence.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property, and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.

