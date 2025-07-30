Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malta follows UK, France in recognizing Palestine


2025-07-30 05:41:59
(MENAFN) Malta will officially recognize the state of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Tuesday.

“Our country’s position reflects our commitment to finding a solution in favor of lasting peace in the Middle East,” Abela said in a Facebook post.

The announcement follows similar moves by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and comes days after France revealed its own recognition plans. Malta had originally intended to make the declaration during a UN conference on Palestine in June, but the event was postponed.

Abela’s decision adds to growing international momentum in support of Palestinian statehood amid ongoing tensions in the region.




