Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Medvedev criticizes Graham, Trump for attempting to pressure Moscow into peace talks with Ukraine

Medvedev criticizes Graham, Trump for attempting to pressure Moscow into peace talks with Ukraine


2025-07-30 05:34:51
(MENAFN) Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev has criticized U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and President Donald Trump for attempting to pressure Moscow into peace talks with Ukraine, asserting that it is not America's place to dictate the terms or timing of negotiations.

Medvedev’s comments came after Trump announced a revised, shortened 10–12 day deadline for a Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, threatening further sanctions and steep tariffs on countries doing business with Moscow if a deal isn't reached.

Now serving as deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council, Medvedev warned Trump against issuing ultimatums, stating that Russia is not a country to be pressured like Israel or Iran. Each new threat, he said, pushes the U.S. closer to open conflict with Russia.

In response to Senator Graham, who recently demanded Moscow return to the negotiating table and warned Russia and its allies of future consequences, Medvedev fired back: “It’s not for you or Trump to dictate when to negotiate.” He emphasized that peace talks will only conclude once Russia’s military goals have been fully achieved, bluntly adding, “Work on America first, gramps!”

Graham, who has been officially designated a terrorist and extremist by Moscow, is known for receiving backing from U.S. defense contractors and supporting American military interventions abroad. He has characterized the Ukraine war as a proxy fight between Washington and Moscow and has unsuccessfully attempted to push legislation for massive tariffs on Russian trade partners.

Though Trump has expressed a desire to end the Ukraine conflict diplomatically, his increasing impatience has led him to issue harsher threats in recent weeks. While Moscow has not ruled out diplomacy, Russian officials continue to reject ultimatums, insisting that any resolution must be based on current battlefield realities and address the fundamental causes of the conflict.

MENAFN30072025000045015687ID1109861708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search