Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Energy Elaborates Electromobility Strategy
He made the remark at the opening ceremony of the Center of Excellence and workshops on "Operation of Renewable Energy Facilities and Equipment" organized at the Baku State Vocational Education Center for Techniques and Technologies.
"This strategy has already been presented to the state, and negotiations are underway," the director noted.
The National Plan for Electromobility is planned to be implemented in two main stages. The first stage, covering 2024-2027, involves the development of the basic infrastructure for electromobility in the country and the preparation of a regulatory and legal framework ensuring its operation. The second stage reflects the involvement of the private sector with state support in the development of the electromobility and charging infrastructure market after 2027.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment