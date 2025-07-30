Uzbekistan, China's Bedley Hong Kong Int'l Move Forward On Major Copper Project
The decision to sign the memorandum was made to accelerate the implementation of a copper ore extraction and processing project. The foreign party also expressed interest in participating in the open auction to obtain the right to develop a copper deposit located in the Surkhandarya region.
Bedley Hong Kong International Limited, established in 2019, operates in the construction, mining, and geological exploration sectors. By 2024, the company's capital reached $5 billion, and it employs 3,000 staff members.
