Uzbekistan, China's Bedley Hong Kong Int'l Move Forward On Major Copper Project


2025-07-30 05:07:40
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, July 30. Uzbekistan's Deputy Minister Ilzat Kasimov agreed to sign a cooperation memorandum with Bedley Hong Kong International to accelerate a copper ore project and support the company's bid for a Surkhandarya copper deposit, Trend reports.

The decision to sign the memorandum was made to accelerate the implementation of a copper ore extraction and processing project. The foreign party also expressed interest in participating in the open auction to obtain the right to develop a copper deposit located in the Surkhandarya region.

Bedley Hong Kong International Limited, established in 2019, operates in the construction, mining, and geological exploration sectors. By 2024, the company's capital reached $5 billion, and it employs 3,000 staff members.

