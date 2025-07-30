Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Saipem Secures Contract Extension For Scarabeo 8 Drilling Unit With Aker Bp

Saipem Secures Contract Extension For Scarabeo 8 Drilling Unit With Aker Bp


2025-07-30 05:07:36
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30. Italian energy services firm Saipem has announced that Aker BP has exercised its option to extend the contract for the semi-submersible drilling unit Scarabeo 8 until December 31, 2027, the company said in a statement, Trend reports.

The extension follows a previous one-year renewal under the original contract awarded in March 2022. During the newly extended period, Scarabeo 8 will continue to operate for Aker BP offshore Norway.

Owned by Saipem, the Scarabeo 8 is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling unit designed for harsh offshore environments. It is equipped with dynamic positioning and advanced mooring systems, and is fully compliant with the industry's most stringent safety and regulatory standards. The rig has a strong operational track record on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including in the Barents Sea.

Saipem noted that the extension reflects the ongoing strength of its long-standing collaboration with Aker BP and reinforces their shared commitment to high-performance, safe, and efficient offshore operations.

MENAFN30072025000187011040ID1109861558

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search