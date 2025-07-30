Saipem Secures Contract Extension For Scarabeo 8 Drilling Unit With Aker Bp
The extension follows a previous one-year renewal under the original contract awarded in March 2022. During the newly extended period, Scarabeo 8 will continue to operate for Aker BP offshore Norway.
Owned by Saipem, the Scarabeo 8 is a sixth-generation semi-submersible drilling unit designed for harsh offshore environments. It is equipped with dynamic positioning and advanced mooring systems, and is fully compliant with the industry's most stringent safety and regulatory standards. The rig has a strong operational track record on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including in the Barents Sea.
Saipem noted that the extension reflects the ongoing strength of its long-standing collaboration with Aker BP and reinforces their shared commitment to high-performance, safe, and efficient offshore operations.
