National Human Rights Diwan Reaffirms Commitment To Combat Trafficking, Promote Rights Awareness
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 30 (KUNA) -- The National Diwan for Human Rights on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to promoting human rights culture and raising public awareness on related issues, stressing that human trafficking remains one of the most serious violations globally.
In a statement marking World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Diwan said the occasion highlights the plight of victims subjected to various forms of exploitation, including forced labor, organized begging, and coercive recruitment.
It noted that women and girls make up over 70 percent of victims, according to international reports, with children among the most vulnerable groups subjected to inhumane violations.
As part of its 2025 action plan, the Diwan announced an awareness workshop in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior and the National Committee for Combating Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling.
The event will be held at Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Academy for Security Sciences and will review Kuwait's efforts in combating trafficking, with the participation of government agencies, civil society, and international organizations.
The Diwan commended Kuwait's commitment since ratifying the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime, issuing relevant legislation, forming the national committee, and launching a national strategy to combat trafficking and smuggling, while enforcing strict penalties and ensuring victim protection.
It called for continued national and community support to strengthen preventive approaches and coordination between institutions to protect human rights and enhance Kuwait's standing regionally and internationally. (end)
