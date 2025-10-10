Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Macron Reappoints Sebastien Lecornu As France's PM

2025-10-10 11:22:07
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reappointed his outgoing prime minister, Sebastien Lecornu, back into that position, just four days after Lecornu gave his resignation.

"The president of the republic has nominated Mr Sebastien Lecornu as prime minister and has tasked him with forming a government," the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Lecornu, in a message on X, said he accepted his reappointment "out of duty", adding that "we must end the political crisis" gripping France.

He said he would do "everything possible" to give France a budget by the end of the year and added that restoring the public finances remained "a priority for our future".

Meanwhile, all those who wanted to join his government "must commit to setting aside presidential ambitions" for 2027 elections, he warned.

