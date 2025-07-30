403
New Zealand Plans to Double Geothermal Energy Production by 2040
(MENAFN) New Zealand has released a draft strategy aimed at doubling its geothermal energy capacity by 2040, with ambitions to become a world leader in sustainable geothermal innovation.
Unveiled by Resources Minister Shane Jones in Taupo, located in the North Island, the proposal targets both increased electricity generation and broader use of direct geothermal heat, while promoting national economic development—including specific advantages for the Maori economy.
Jones emphasized the country’s geological advantage, sitting atop a tectonic plate boundary with an unusually thin crust—an ideal setting for geothermal exploitation. He highlighted New Zealand’s longstanding use of geothermal energy, initially by Maori communities and later by European settlers, for purposes ranging from heating and therapy to power production.
Key components of the draft plan include enhanced access to geothermal data, modernized regulatory frameworks, accelerated adoption of new technologies, and exploration into mineral extraction from geothermal fluids. The strategy also supports expanding geothermal applications across industrial and agricultural sectors, and investing in cutting-edge supercritical geothermal technology.
Public feedback on the draft strategy is open through Sept. 12, with Jones urging all stakeholders to contribute toward establishing New Zealand as a global leader in geothermal research, sustainable energy, and trade.
Despite the plan’s potential, experts caution that innovation will be essential. Professor Barry Barton of the University of Waikato stressed the technological hurdles involved: “As for the desire to test supercritical geothermal resources, there are sure to be big resources deep down, and they are enticing, but how to drill for them and recover heat is a complete unknown; the extraordinary temperature and pressure will require major advances in drilling and production technology.”
