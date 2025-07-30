US Tech Founder Shares 'First Tsunami Siren' Video After Russia Earthquake. Internet Divided
Edward Dowd, founder of Phinance Technologies and a long-time resident of Maui, Hawaii , shared a video on X on Wednesday, documenting a tsunami siren sounding in his neighbourhood. The sirens were activated after authorities issued alerts across coastal regions in Hawaii, Alaska, and along the US West Coast.Also Read | Tsunami Warning: Harbours closed, flight to and from Maui cancelled in Hawai
"Been on Maui 11 years. My first official Tsunami siren," Mr Dowd wrote alongside the video, which showed the eerie warning sounding through a quiet outdoor area.
In a follow-up post, Mr Dowd reassured followers about his safety, stating he had relocated to 400 feet above sea level in Maui Meadows.
“I'm good, y'all. The wave is coming from the north, and I am on the south side,” he wrote, adding that he and a friend were“warlord prepared” with a generator, weapons, water-filled tubs, and food supplies.
His video quickly went viral, drawing a range of reactions from social media users. While many expressed concern and urged him to take further precautions, others questioned the tone of the preparedness remarks. Some prayed for safety, while a few criticised the casual tone amid an ongoing natural disaster.
A user wrote,“If the tide goes waaay out, that's the beginning of the tsunami arriving. Run for higher ground.”Also Read | Tsunami Warning LIVE: Kahului in Hawaii sees TALLEST tsunami wave at 5.7ft
Another user commented,“Prayers for your safety.”
“Not good. I was in Hurricane Iniki on Kauai. The rain came down so hard. The tv changed to emergency broadcast system. The sirens were deafening. We were told the hurricane was going to the west of us. Instead...it was direct hit. The eye of the storm was absolutely stunning. But that was all that was stunning. For hours it sounded like a freight train was running over us. When the sunrise began...the devastation was almost too much to process,” the third user shared.
According to the US National Weather Service (NWS), tsunami waves up to three metres high were possible following the tremor. The agency said warnings were issued for Hawaii, while Alaska and the US Pacific Coast remained under a tsunami watch.Also Read | Tsunami onset begins! Waves strike Hawaii's Hanalei; where to watch
“The danger can continue for many hours after the initial wave as subsequent waves arrive. The first wave may not be the largest,” the NWS said, urging residents to stay off beaches and low-lying coastal zones until further notice.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment