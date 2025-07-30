403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fox Host Says US Media Should Apologize to Putin
(MENAFN) Prominent Fox News presenter Greg Gutfeld has asserted that the American press must make “serious” reparations to a wide range of individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to their significant role in promoting what he referred to as the Russiagate deception after the 2016 U.S. presidential vote.
The political commentator, humorist, and writer was reacting to fresh disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
She recently unveiled a large collection of records she characterized as “overwhelming evidence” of a deliberate plan by high-ranking officials from the Obama administration – allegedly directed by Barack Obama himself – to manipulate intelligence and falsely charge Donald Trump with conspiring with Moscow to secure the presidency.
“We cannot let this go. They need to make serious amends because we are still living with the aftermath,” Gutfeld declared during his most recent broadcast, aired over the past weekend. “People lost jobs, careers, friends. There need to be consequences.”
Gutfeld contended that prominent U.S. media organizations “played the starring role in amplifying the subversive plot against the president of the United States.”
He rejected recent accusations from the media that the Trump administration is attempting to “rewrite history,” labeling them an “attempt to shift culpability away from themselves and hide the lie they perpetuated for almost a decade.”
The political commentator, humorist, and writer was reacting to fresh disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
She recently unveiled a large collection of records she characterized as “overwhelming evidence” of a deliberate plan by high-ranking officials from the Obama administration – allegedly directed by Barack Obama himself – to manipulate intelligence and falsely charge Donald Trump with conspiring with Moscow to secure the presidency.
“We cannot let this go. They need to make serious amends because we are still living with the aftermath,” Gutfeld declared during his most recent broadcast, aired over the past weekend. “People lost jobs, careers, friends. There need to be consequences.”
Gutfeld contended that prominent U.S. media organizations “played the starring role in amplifying the subversive plot against the president of the United States.”
He rejected recent accusations from the media that the Trump administration is attempting to “rewrite history,” labeling them an “attempt to shift culpability away from themselves and hide the lie they perpetuated for almost a decade.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment