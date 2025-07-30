Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Fox Host Says US Media Should Apologize to Putin

Fox Host Says US Media Should Apologize to Putin


2025-07-30 04:42:06
(MENAFN) Prominent Fox News presenter Greg Gutfeld has asserted that the American press must make “serious” reparations to a wide range of individuals, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, due to their significant role in promoting what he referred to as the Russiagate deception after the 2016 U.S. presidential vote.

The political commentator, humorist, and writer was reacting to fresh disclosures by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

She recently unveiled a large collection of records she characterized as “overwhelming evidence” of a deliberate plan by high-ranking officials from the Obama administration – allegedly directed by Barack Obama himself – to manipulate intelligence and falsely charge Donald Trump with conspiring with Moscow to secure the presidency.

“We cannot let this go. They need to make serious amends because we are still living with the aftermath,” Gutfeld declared during his most recent broadcast, aired over the past weekend. “People lost jobs, careers, friends. There need to be consequences.”

Gutfeld contended that prominent U.S. media organizations “played the starring role in amplifying the subversive plot against the president of the United States.”

He rejected recent accusations from the media that the Trump administration is attempting to “rewrite history,” labeling them an “attempt to shift culpability away from themselves and hide the lie they perpetuated for almost a decade.”

MENAFN30072025000045017167ID1109861360

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search