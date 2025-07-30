Chidambaram Responds To 'Evidence' Remark, Questions Operation Sindoor's Decisiveness

Congress MP P Chidambaram responded to BJP's 'evidence' jibe in Rajya Sabha, saying Operation Sindoor was strong and successful but questioned if it was truly decisive. He also criticised the government for not calling a special Parliament session to debate it in detail.

