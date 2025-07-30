403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Duterte’s daughter states ICC has no authority to investigate former Philippines leader
(MENAFN) Sara Duterte, daughter of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, has criticized the International Criminal Court (ICC) for detaining her father, arguing it has no legal jurisdiction to investigate him. Speaking at a rally of Filipino expatriates in Seoul on Sunday, Sara claimed that the ICC overstepped its authority by launching a probe more than a year after the Philippines officially left the court.
Rodrigo Duterte, arrested in March 2025 and extradited to the Netherlands, faces charges of crimes against humanity over alleged extrajudicial killings during his controversial anti-drug campaign. He has denied the accusations, calling his arrest illegal, and remains in detention in The Hague.
“They launched the investigation long after we had exited the ICC,” Sara stated. “Their authority ends one year after a country withdraws. If they can reopen cases decades later, then what’s the point of withdrawal at all?” She added that Duterte’s legal team has requested the case be dropped due to what they claim is a lack of jurisdiction.
The ICC maintains that it retains the right to investigate crimes committed during the Philippines’ membership, which lasted from 2011 to 2019. A trial date has been set for September 23.
Despite her opposition to the court’s actions, Sara assured supporters that her father would not evade justice if released. “He’s old and unwell. If the ICC needs him, they’ll find him in Davao City,” she said, referencing his hometown where he was recently re-elected mayor, even while detained.
The ICC has faced criticism for disproportionately targeting figures from developing nations, especially Africa, while allegedly overlooking crimes committed by Western leaders. Critics say this reflects a neo-colonial bias within the court.
Meanwhile, Sara Duterte, who currently serves as vice president of the Philippines, is under political pressure herself. She is facing impeachment proceedings over allegations of misusing government funds and plotting against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Rodrigo Duterte, arrested in March 2025 and extradited to the Netherlands, faces charges of crimes against humanity over alleged extrajudicial killings during his controversial anti-drug campaign. He has denied the accusations, calling his arrest illegal, and remains in detention in The Hague.
“They launched the investigation long after we had exited the ICC,” Sara stated. “Their authority ends one year after a country withdraws. If they can reopen cases decades later, then what’s the point of withdrawal at all?” She added that Duterte’s legal team has requested the case be dropped due to what they claim is a lack of jurisdiction.
The ICC maintains that it retains the right to investigate crimes committed during the Philippines’ membership, which lasted from 2011 to 2019. A trial date has been set for September 23.
Despite her opposition to the court’s actions, Sara assured supporters that her father would not evade justice if released. “He’s old and unwell. If the ICC needs him, they’ll find him in Davao City,” she said, referencing his hometown where he was recently re-elected mayor, even while detained.
The ICC has faced criticism for disproportionately targeting figures from developing nations, especially Africa, while allegedly overlooking crimes committed by Western leaders. Critics say this reflects a neo-colonial bias within the court.
Meanwhile, Sara Duterte, who currently serves as vice president of the Philippines, is under political pressure herself. She is facing impeachment proceedings over allegations of misusing government funds and plotting against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment