Poland Appoints New Military Attaché To Embassy In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There was a change in the position of Defense Attaché at the Embassy of Poland in Baku at the end of July, Trend reports via the embassy.

"Colonel Robert Rusak concluded his mission in Azerbaijan, and his duties were taken over by Colonel Arkadiusz Szlążek," the embassy's X publication said.

The Polish embassy in Azerbaijan was established on February 21, 1992, following the recognition of Azerbaijan's independence by Poland on December 27, 1991.