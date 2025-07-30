Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordan Steps Up Efforts to Attract More Chinese Tourists

Jordan Steps Up Efforts to Attract More Chinese Tourists


2025-07-30 02:50:11
(MENAFN) Jordan’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, Lina Annab, announced on Tuesday that the nation is intensifying efforts to boost Chinese tourist arrivals as part of a broader strategy to showcase its distinctive travel experiences.

Speaking to media, Annab emphasized China’s significance as a global tourism powerhouse and a key market for Jordan. She stated, "China is one of the most important tourism markets globally, and for us," and added, "We are actively attracting Chinese travelers and have launched campaigns to highlight the many experiences Jordan can offer."

Her comments came during a press briefing for an upcoming desert ultramarathon set to take place from November 1 to 8 in Jordan’s iconic Wadi Rum.

Annab also revealed that Jordan is collaborating with its national airline to improve flight connections to China, underscoring that the initiative to draw Chinese tourists is a deliberate, ongoing endeavor rather than a short-term push. "We are now working with our national carrier," she noted, further stating, "This is not a one-off. It is a sustained effort."

MENAFN30072025000045017169ID1109860815

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search