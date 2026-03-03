Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan, EU Discuss Natural Gas Supply And Power Generation Projects

2026-03-03 05:24:24
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Azerbaijan has held discussions with the European Union (EU) on natural gas supply, as well as electricity generation and transmission projects, the country's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"Within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council's 12th Ministerial Meeting and the Green Energy Advisory Council's 4th Ministerial Meeting, we discussed natural gas supply and electricity generation and transmission projects, as well as cooperation on attracting European companies with Dan Joergensen, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing," the post further noted.

