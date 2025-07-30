Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Egypt Welcomes UK Announcement To Recognize The State Of Palestine


2025-07-30 02:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi welcomed on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement to recognize the State of Palestine.
In a post shared on the presidency's website, Al-Sisi stated that this announcement "is the right step on the path towards restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."
He expressed his county's hope that "UK would take this historic decision as soon as possible without restriction or preconditions."
The president reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position that a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue is the only path to lasting peace, emphasizing that a resolution must be based on the Two-State solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
mm


MENAFN30072025000071011013ID1109860595

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search