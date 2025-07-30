403
Egypt Welcomes UK Announcement To Recognize The State Of Palestine
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 30 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi welcomed on Tuesday, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's announcement to recognize the State of Palestine.
In a post shared on the presidency's website, Al-Sisi stated that this announcement "is the right step on the path towards restoring the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people."
He expressed his county's hope that "UK would take this historic decision as soon as possible without restriction or preconditions."
The president reaffirmed Egypt's steadfast position that a just and comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue is the only path to lasting peace, emphasizing that a resolution must be based on the Two-State solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian State with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
