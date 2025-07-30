OP Corporate Bank Plc's Half-Year Financial Report 1 January30 June 2025
|€ million
|H1/2025
|H1/2024
|Change, %
|Q1–4/2024
|Operating profit (loss), € million
|300
|218
|37.9
|473
|Corporate Banking and Capital Markets
|182
|152
|19.8
|307
|Asset and Sales Finance Services and Payment Transfers
|105
|72
|45.7
|167
|Baltics
|19
|19
|-0.2
|39
|Group Functions
|-6
|-25
|-
|-40
|Total income
|422
|380
|10.8
|773
|Total expenses
|-147
|-147
|0.4
|-298
|Cost/income ratio, %
|34.9
|38.6
|-3.6*
|38.6
|Return on equity (ROE), %
|9.7
|7.4
|2.4*
|7.9
|Return on assets (ROA), %
|0.62
|0.45
|0.17*
|0.48
|
|30 Jun 2025
|30 Jun 2024
|Change, %
|31 Dec 2024
|CET1 ratio, %
|14.0
|14.1
|-0.1*
|14.1
|Loan portfolio, € million
|28,509
|27,373
|4.1
|28,295
|Guarantee portfolio, € million
|2,644
|2,813
|-6.0
|2,660
|Other exposures, € million
|5,352
|5,380
|-0.5
|5,238
|Deposits, € million
|17,584
|14,710
|19.5
|17,155
|Ratio of non-performing exposures to exposures, %
|1.4
|2.2
|-0.8*
|1.8
|Ratio of impairment loss on receivables to loan and guarantee portfolio, %
|-0.17
|0.11
|-0.27*
|0.00
Comparatives for the income statement items are based on the corresponding figures in 2024. Unless otherwise specified, figures from 31 December 2024 are used as comparatives for balance-sheet and other cross-sectional items.
*Change in ratio, percentage point(s).
Outlook
Trade-policy risks have been reduced by the preliminary tariff agreement between the US and EU, which may increase confidence in the economy. On the other hand, the higher tariffs will impact negatively on the economic outlook. Moreover, equity markets and the business environment of OP Corporate Bank and its customers could be affected by spreading geopolitical crises or mounting trade barriers.
A full-year earnings estimate for 2025 will only be provided at Group level, in OP Financial Group's financial statements bulletin and in its interim and half-year financial reports.
The most significant uncertainties affecting OP Corporate Bank's earnings performance relate to developments in the business environment, changes in the interest rate and investment environment, and developments in impairment loss on receivables. In addition, future earnings performance will be affected by the market growth rate and the change in the competitive situation.
Forward-looking statements in this Half-year Financial Report expressing the management's expectations, beliefs, estimates, forecasts, projections and assumptions are based on the current view of the future development in the business environment and the future financial performance of OP Corporate Bank plc and its various functions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Financial reporting
Schedule for financial reporting in 2025:
|Interim Report 1 January–30 September 2025
|28 October 2025
Helsinki, 30 July 2025
OP Corporate Bank plc
Board of Directors
OP Corporate Bank plc is part of OP Financial Group. OP Corporate Bank and OP Mortgage Bank are responsible for OP's funding in money and capital markets. As laid down in the applicable law, OP Corporate Bank, OP Mortgage Bank and their parent company OP Cooperative and other OP Financial Group member credit institutions are ultimately jointly and severally liable for each other's debts and commitments. OP Corporate Bank acts as OP Financial Group's central bank.
