403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Poland Arrests Suspects Related to Russian Sabotage
(MENAFN) Polish Premier Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that authorities had apprehended 32 individuals of differing national origins who are believed to have carried out sabotage and arson-related offenses within the country in recent months.
"We have detained 32 people suspected of collaborating with Russian services, which ordered them to commit acts of sabotage or assault," Tusk stated during a cabinet session held in Warsaw.
Polish officials assert that their nation has become a primary target of Russian subversion efforts as part of a "hybrid war" conducted by Moscow.
These activities, designed to undermine states that support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, include pushing migrants across the Belarusian frontier, setting fires, executing cyber-attacks, and spreading misinformation through social media platforms.
A Ukrainian military officer on Tuesday appealed to both Poland and the European Union to brace their military forces and civilians for possible Russian hostility, stressing that "hybrid warfare has already begun."
Intelligence services from Poland, the United States, and Germany have previously warned that both Russia and China may be preparing for "aggressive action" as early as 2027.
Just a day prior, Polish defense systems were placed on high alert and fighter jets were deployed after Russia conducted a large-scale aerial offensive on Ukraine, according to military representatives.
Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for the Special Services Coordinator, disclosed on Tuesday that a Colombian citizen, allegedly working on behalf of Russian intelligence, was behind two arson incidents that occurred last year.
The suspect, aged 27, was reportedly responsible for starting fires in May in both Warsaw and Radom, Dobrzynski confirmed.
"We have detained 32 people suspected of collaborating with Russian services, which ordered them to commit acts of sabotage or assault," Tusk stated during a cabinet session held in Warsaw.
Polish officials assert that their nation has become a primary target of Russian subversion efforts as part of a "hybrid war" conducted by Moscow.
These activities, designed to undermine states that support Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, include pushing migrants across the Belarusian frontier, setting fires, executing cyber-attacks, and spreading misinformation through social media platforms.
A Ukrainian military officer on Tuesday appealed to both Poland and the European Union to brace their military forces and civilians for possible Russian hostility, stressing that "hybrid warfare has already begun."
Intelligence services from Poland, the United States, and Germany have previously warned that both Russia and China may be preparing for "aggressive action" as early as 2027.
Just a day prior, Polish defense systems were placed on high alert and fighter jets were deployed after Russia conducted a large-scale aerial offensive on Ukraine, according to military representatives.
Jacek Dobrzynski, a spokesperson for the Special Services Coordinator, disclosed on Tuesday that a Colombian citizen, allegedly working on behalf of Russian intelligence, was behind two arson incidents that occurred last year.
The suspect, aged 27, was reportedly responsible for starting fires in May in both Warsaw and Radom, Dobrzynski confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment