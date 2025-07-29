Applications Of Neodymium-Iron-Boron Magnets In Medical Equipment

MENAFN - GetNews) First, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): The 'Commander' of the Magnetic Field World

Technical Background:

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) is one of the most important tools in modern medical imaging diagnostics, with its core functionality relying on the generation of a stable, uniform, and high-intensity main magnetic field. While current mainstream high-end MRI systems utilise superconducting magnets (such as NbTi coils), open or portable MRI systems increasingly adopt neodymium-iron-boron permanent magnets.

Role of Neodymium-Iron-Boron:

Main Magnetic Field Source: Neodymium-iron-boron magnets can provide magnetic field strengths of up to 1.4 Tesla, approaching the requirements of certain clinical MRI applications.

Miniaturisation Advantage: Unlike superconducting magnets, which require liquid helium cooling, neodymium-iron-boron magnets do not need complex cooling systems, making them more suitable for developing mobile MRI devices.

Cost control: For primary healthcare institutions, MRI systems built with neodymium-iron-boron magnets significantly reduce purchase and maintenance costs.

Actual case: Japanese company Hitachi once launched a compact MRI device based on neodymium-iron-boron magnets, specifically designed for early screening of strokes. Its size is comparable to that of an ambulance, making it highly suitable for deployment in remote areas.

Second: Magnetic-controlled surgical robots: the 'invisible enabler' of precision medicine

Technical background:

Minimally invasive surgery requires instruments that can flexibly enter the body and perform high-precision operations. In recent years, magnetic-controlled flexible endoscopic surgical systems have emerged, using external magnetic fields to guide micro-instruments for treatment.

The role of neodymium iron boron:

Magnetic End-Effectors: Surgical instruments are embedded with miniature neodymium iron boron magnets at their tips, enabling 360-degree rotation and propulsion under external strong magnetic fields.

Remote Control: Doctors adjust the magnetic field direction via a magnetic-controlled platform to precisely control the movement trajectory of instruments, suitable for operations in narrow spaces such as the gastrointestinal tract and cerebral vasculature.

Avoiding electromagnetic interference: Unlike traditional electric drives, magnetic control systems do not require built-in motors, reducing signal interference and heat accumulation.

Application example: The magnetic capsule robot developed by Johns Hopkins University in the United States is implanted with Ndfeb Magnet s and can be controlled by an external robotic arm to navigate its path within the stomach, enabling non-invasive examinations and local drug delivery.

Third: Smart prosthetics: Enabling prosthetics to 'understand the language of the brain'

Technical background:

Modern prosthetics have evolved from passive support devices to intelligent systems with sensing and feedback capabilities. Among these, magnetic induction control systems are used to identify user intent and drive joint movements.

The role of neodymium iron boron:

Electromyographic signal trigger: In bionic prosthetics, neodymium iron boron magnets are used in conjunction with Hall sensors to detect changes in the magnetic field generated by muscle contractions, thereby determining the user's intended movement.

Braking and damping regulation: Combined with magnetorheological fluid (MRF) technology, NdFeB magnets can alter fluid viscosity to achieve dynamic resistance regulation of prosthetic joints, simulating natural gait.

Lightweight design: Compared to traditional electromagnetic drives, NdFeB magnets are lighter in weight and smaller in size, helping to reduce the overall load on the prosthesis.

Typical product: The Michelangelo bionic hand from German company Ottobock uses a magnetic induction control system to achieve multi-degree-of-freedom grasping motions with sensitive response and realistic appearance.

Fourth Orthodontic correction: Teeth can also move via 'magnetic levitation'

Technical background:

Traditional braces rely on archwires to apply physical traction, while the new magnetic orthodontic system uses the interaction between magnetic poles to move teeth.

The role of neodymium iron boron:

Magnetic brackets and anchorage devices: NdFeB magnets are embedded in dental brackets or implants, using the principle of like poles repelling and opposite poles attracting to apply continuous, gentle pulling and pushing forces.

Reduced friction and discomfort: Compared to traditional metal wire traction, magnetic orthodontics is gentler, reducing patient discomfort.

Personalised adjustment: Doctors can replace magnetic modules of different strengths based on the progress of tooth movement, enabling dynamic adjustments.

Application example: A South Korean research team has developed a 'bracket-free magnetic orthodontic system' that uses tiny neodymium-iron-boron magnets implanted in the mouth, combined with an external magnetic helmet for remote control, with the potential for 'wireless orthodontics' in the future.

Fifth: Rehabilitation training equipment: Helping muscles 'remember' the sensation of strength

Technical background:

Patients with neurological conditions such as stroke or spinal cord injury often require long-term rehabilitation training to restore limb function. Magnetic resistance systems are emerging as a key component of next-generation rehabilitation equipment.

Role of neodymium iron boron:

Magnetic resistance wheelchairs/bicycles: Utilising a magnetic hysteresis braking system composed of built-in NdFeB magnets and coils, these devices enable contactless, wear-free continuous resistance adjustment.

Rehabilitation robot-assisted systems: In rehabilitation robots, magnets are used to construct a magnetic induction feedback loop, enabling real-time monitoring of the patient's force application status and providing corresponding support.

Smart walking trainers: Combined with magnetic control clutches, these devices help patients gradually adapt to walking rhythms and rebuild neural-muscular connections.

Real-world application: The Lokomat lower limb rehabilitation robot produced by Swiss company Hocoma employs a magnetic-controlled assist system to help paralysed patients perform repetitive gait training and accelerate neural remodelling.

Sixth: Drug Targeted Delivery System: Delivering Medication Directly to the Site of Disease

Technical Background:

The development of nanomedicine has given rise to 'magnetic targeted drug delivery' technology, which involves injecting drug carriers containing magnetic particles into the human body and guiding them to specific locations via an external magnetic field for release.

Role of neodymium iron boron:

External guiding magnetic field generator: A magnetic field-generating device made of high-performance NdFeB magnets, used to produce a directed magnetic field to attract drug-loaded magnetic beads to tumour or inflammatory areas.

Enhanced Drug Penetration: The magnetic field increases drug concentration at the target site, enhancing therapeutic efficacy while minimising damage to healthy tissues.

Programmable Magnetic-Controlled Release: Combined with alternating magnetic field technology, NdFeB magnets can also trigger the release of drugs from magnetic microcapsules, enabling 'on-demand delivery.'

Cutting-edge research: The Suzhou Institute of Biomedical Engineering and Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences is developing a targeted drug delivery system based on NdFeB magnets for the treatment of liver cancer, which has shown promising results in animal models.

Conclusion: NdFeB magnets-the 'silent heroes' behind medical technology

From magnetic resonance imaging to smart prosthetics, from magnetic-controlled surgery to targeted drug delivery, neodymium-iron-boron magnets have already permeated every aspect of modern medicine. They are not as sharp as surgical knives nor as visually obvious as X-rays, but they act like silent guardians, quietly ensuring the success of every precise diagnosis, every minimally invasive surgery, and every person with disabilities regaining their quality of life.

In the future, with the integration of artificial intelligence, biomaterials, and nanotechnology, the applications of neodymium-iron-boron magnets will become even more widespread and profound. Perhaps one day, we will witness a miniature robot entirely driven by magnetism navigating through blood vessels, clearing blood clots, eliminating cancer cells, and even repairing damaged nerves-a monumental leap forward in medical history. And all of this begins with that seemingly ordinary yet immensely powerful neodymium-iron-boron magnet.