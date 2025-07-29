403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
EU Outraged By Ituri Massacre Reaffirms Support For DRC In Combating Terrorism
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 29 (KUNA) -- European Union spokesperson Anwar El Anouni expressed on Tuesday the EU's outrage over the latest massacre committed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), affirming the bloc's solidarity with the victims and full support for efforts to protect civilians.
In a post on X, El Anouni said, "The EU is outraged by the ADF's latest massacre in Ituri", stressing that "this horrific campaign against civilians must stop."
He further affirmed that the EU "stands in solidarity with the victims of these heinous crimes" and continues to support the DRC and the United Nations Mission in the country (MONUSCO) in their efforts to protect communities and hold perpetrators accountable. (end)
arn
In a post on X, El Anouni said, "The EU is outraged by the ADF's latest massacre in Ituri", stressing that "this horrific campaign against civilians must stop."
He further affirmed that the EU "stands in solidarity with the victims of these heinous crimes" and continues to support the DRC and the United Nations Mission in the country (MONUSCO) in their efforts to protect communities and hold perpetrators accountable. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Snail, Inc. Announces Intent To Explore Proprietary USD-Backed Stablecoin
- Rise Up Trading Hub Unveils AI-Powered Tech Suite For Trading And Financial Education
- Aster Launches 24/7 Stock Perpetual Contracts Trading With Exposure To U.S. Equities
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
CommentsNo comment