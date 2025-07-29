EU Outraged By Ituri Massacre Reaffirms Support For DRC In Combating Terrorism

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 29 (KUNA) -- European Union spokesperson Anwar El Anouni expressed on Tuesday the EU's outrage over the latest massacre committed by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in Ituri province, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), affirming the bloc's solidarity with the victims and full support for efforts to protect civilians.
In a post on X, El Anouni said, "The EU is outraged by the ADF's latest massacre in Ituri", stressing that "this horrific campaign against civilians must stop."
He further affirmed that the EU "stands in solidarity with the victims of these heinous crimes" and continues to support the DRC and the United Nations Mission in the country (MONUSCO) in their efforts to protect communities and hold perpetrators accountable. (end)
