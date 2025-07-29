Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Palestinian Pres. Thanks UK PM For Historic Stance On Recognizing Palestinian State


2025-07-29 07:05:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, July 29 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas thanked British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday for a historic position in recognizing the State of Palestine and for working together for peace and stability, emphasizing that this courageous stance comes at a significant historical moment.
According to Palestine news agency (WAFA), Abbas received a phone call from British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, informing him that Britain will recognize the State of Palestine in September before the UN General Assembly convenes, unless Israel takes substantive steps to end the horrific situation in Gaza and commits to a long-term, sustainable peace.
This includes allowing the United Nations to resume the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip immediately to end the famine, agreeing to a ceasefire, and affirming that it will not pursue any annexation plans in the West Bank.
Starmer emphasized that Britain will continue to work with its key allies to develop a plan for political negotiations and the implementation of the two-state solution.
Abbas also called on countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to do so, to give hope that there is a genuine international will to end the occupation and achieve peace based on international legitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative. (end)
