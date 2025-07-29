AVANTE ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2025 RESULTS WITH 35% REVENUE GROWTH AND 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Avante Corp. achieved 35% year-over-year revenue growth in fiscal 2025 with Recurring Monthly Revenues improving by 21%.

The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $1.76 million in fiscal 2025, an increase of 20% as compared to the prior fiscal year. The Company provides a positive outlook for fiscal 2026, driven by organic growth across its services including NSSG, Avante Black, Halo, Avante Verified, and WALL-E. TORONTO, Ontario, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“ Avante ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce its financial results for fiscal 2025, representing the three and twelve months ended March 31, 2025 (all amounts in Canadian dollars thousands, unless otherwise indicated). Manny Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented,“Fiscal 2025 was a year of strong financial performance and focused execution across all divisions, each of which met or exceeded our internal expectations. Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased by 35% and 20% year-over-year, respectively, driven by strong performance in our Protective Services and Avante Black divisions, as well as a full year of revenue contribution from NSSG. Recurring Monthly Revenue grew by 21%, driven by an increase in monitoring customers and the rollout of new recurring services across our client base. Our elite Avante Black division achieved impressive year-over-year revenue growth of 118%, and we continue to see strong demand for its specialized investigation services. Looking ahead, we are excited by the potential scale of our tech-enabled platforms. WALL-E is ramping up in production and gaining interest from clients operating in remote and high-risk environments. Meanwhile, Avante Verified is building momentum as schools and institutions seek next-generation safety solutions. As we move into Fiscal 2026, we remain focused on innovation, expanding our recurring revenue base, and delivering world-class tech-enabled security solutions globally.” Raj Kapoor, Avante's Chief Financial Officer, added,“Our fiscal 2025 performance reflects continued operational discipline, improved scalability, and stronger fundamentals across all divisions. The Company remains bank-debt free, with $4.7 million in cash and access to $12 million in unused credit facilities. Avante has delivered positive Adjusted EBITDA in every quarter for the past two fiscal years, reflecting improving profitability. Growth in higher-margin segments such as NSSG, Avante Black, and Monitoring continues to be a key driver of performance. Throughout the year, we prioritized cost control and strategic investments in the commercialization of WALL-E and expansion of Avante Verified. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we continue to assess capital allocation opportunities that will drive shareholder value.” ANNUAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FISCAL 2025 ENDED MARCH 31, 2025: Within continuing operations, the Company reported revenue of $33,762 during fiscal 2025, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 35%, or $8,812, compared to $24,950 for the prior fiscal year. While all divisions experienced growth that exceeded projections, the Company's Protective Services division experienced a 53% increase in revenue over the previous year. The 2025 consolidated financial statements included a full year of NSSG results compared to the previous year which included 6 months of NSSG results. Total Gross profit within continuing operations increased by $2,942 during fiscal 2025 compared to fiscal 2024. Gross profit margins remained relatively stable at 39.3% compared to 41.3%, indicating a consistent level of profitability. The Company delivered recurring monthly revenues (“RMR”) of $13,836 during fiscal 2025, up from $11,390 during the Company's prior fiscal year, a year-over-year growth of 21%. This growth was driven by net growth in monitoring customers and the introduction of new recurring revenue services to new and existing client bases. The Company achieved Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $1,758 during fiscal 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1,460 for the prior fiscal year, representing year-over-year growth of 20%. QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH FISCAL QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 : Within continuing operations, the Company reported revenue of $9,347 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, representing year-over-year revenue growth of 29%, or $2,088 compared to $7,259 for the prior fiscal year fourth quarter. Total gross profit from continuing operations increased by $123 in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to the same quarter in fiscal 2024. The Company delivered recurring monthly revenues (“ RMR ”) of $3,524 during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, up from $3,019 during the Company's fourth quarter in the prior year, a year-over-year growth of 17%. This growth was driven by net growth in monitoring customers and the introduction of new recurring revenue services to new and existing client bases. OUTLOOK Management looks forward to continuing revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth in Fiscal 2026. The Company's long-term financials serve as a guide to developing and executing long-term corporate strategy. Management is pleased to reiterate the Company's long-term financial objectives: Build recurring monthly revenues; Achieve consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins consistent with its industry; Achieve growth in Adjusted Net Income per share; Reinvest cashflows into future business growth. SUMMARY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE FISCAL 2025 ENDED MARCH 31, 2025 : Readers should refer to the Company's audited financial statements and MD&A in respect of its fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, for additional risk factors, accounting policies, detailed financial disclosures, reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures, related party transactions, contingencies, and reporting of subsequent events. Such financial statements and MD&A are incorporated by reference into this news release and will be filed electronically through the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”), which can be accessed at .

$ thousands unless otherwise noted Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION : RMR in the period, continuing operations (1) $13,836 $11,390 Revenues, continuing operations $33,762 $24,950 Gross profit, continuing operations $13,257 $10,315 Gross profit margin, continuing operations 39.3% 41.3% Adjusted EBITDA, continuing operations (1) $1,758 $1,460 Net loss, continuing operations $(940) $(2,256) Net Income (loss) $(940) $(2,256) Average Common Shares during the year 26,644,479 26,570,828 BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION : Mar. 31, 2025 Mar. 31, 2024 Cash balances & GIC investments $4,723 $6,031 Total funded debt as reported, IFRS $0 $0 Total funded debt & lease obligations, IFRS $1,257 $1,380 Common Shares at period end 26,648,739 26,643,739

(1)Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).

Year ended RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA Mar 31, 2025 Mar 31, 2024 Total comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations $(2,102) $(2,402) Current income tax 252 1 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 141 (88) Interest expense 277 233 Depreciation and amortization 1,663 1,420 Amortization on capitalized commission 6 6 Share based payments 137 55 Reorganization and acquisition expense 720 231 Long term employee benefits 233 2,000 Software cost Impairment 383 - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations $1,710 $1,456

The Company's (“ RMR ”) from continuing operations during the last eight quarters are summarized below. Gross profit margins over the last eight quarters ranged between 37.7% and 44.2%, and were 41.0% on a trailing twelve-month basis to December 31, 2024:

Avante Security F24 (1) F25 $thousands Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 RMR in the period $2,648 $2,834 $2,889 $3,019 $3,262 $3,309 $3,741 $3,524 Other revenue 2,762 2,505 4,053 4,240 4,653 4,780 4,670 5,822 Total revenue $5,410 $5,339 $6,941 $7,259 $7,915 $8,089 $8,412 $9,347 Total Gross Profit $2,039 $2,118 $2,948 $3,211 $3,006 $3,477 $3,441 $3,334 Gross Profit % 37.7% 39.7% 42.5% 44.2% 38.0% 43.0% 40.9% 35.7%

(1)The Company's fiscal year end is on March 31 of each year.“F24” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024; and“F25” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.

ABOUT AVANTE CORP. :

Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“ XX ”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.

Emmanuel Mounouchos

Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.

416-923-6984

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles & capitalized commissions, share-based payments, acquisition, integration and / or reorganization costs, deferred financing costs, loss (gain) in fair value of derivative liability and expensing of fair value adjustments per IFRS. Recurring Monthly Revenues , or RMR , represent revenue during the fiscal period that benefited from contractual periodic billing to customers, typically monthly, quarterly or annually.

Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues are appropriate additional measures for evaluating Avante's performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Recurring Monthly Revenues should be construed as an alternative to net income or revenues (as such financial measures are determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante's method of calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante's reported Non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

Forward-Looking Information

