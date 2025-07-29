AVANTE ANNOUNCES ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2025 RESULTS WITH 35% REVENUE GROWTH AND 20% ADJUSTED EBITDA GROWTH
|$ thousands unless otherwise noted
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION :
|RMR in the period, continuing operations (1)
|$13,836
|$11,390
|Revenues, continuing operations
|$33,762
|$24,950
|Gross profit, continuing operations
|$13,257
|$10,315
|Gross profit margin, continuing operations
|39.3%
|41.3%
|Adjusted EBITDA, continuing operations (1)
|$1,758
|$1,460
|Net loss, continuing operations
|$(940)
|$(2,256)
|Net Income (loss)
|$(940)
|$(2,256)
|Average Common Shares during the year
|26,644,479
|26,570,828
|BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION :
|Mar. 31, 2025
|Mar. 31, 2024
|Cash balances & GIC investments
|$4,723
|$6,031
|Total funded debt as reported, IFRS
|$0
|$0
|Total funded debt & lease obligations, IFRS
|$1,257
|$1,380
|Common Shares at period end
|26,648,739
|26,643,739
(1)Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues (“RMR”) are non-IFRS financial measures that have no standard meaning under IFRS and as a result may not be comparable to the calculation of similar measures by other companies. See Description of Non-IFRS Financial Measures. Reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA and RMR to Net Income or Revenues, as applicable, are provided in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (“MD&A”).
|Year ended
|RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Mar 31, 2025
|Mar 31, 2024
|Total comprehensive income (loss) from continuing operations
|$(2,102)
|$(2,402)
|Current income tax
|252
|1
|Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
|141
|(88)
|Interest expense
|277
|233
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,663
|1,420
|Amortization on capitalized commission
|6
|6
|Share based payments
|137
|55
|Reorganization and acquisition expense
|720
|231
|Long term employee benefits
|233
|2,000
|Software cost Impairment
|383
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|$1,710
|$1,456
The Company's (“ RMR ”) from continuing operations during the last eight quarters are summarized below. Gross profit margins over the last eight quarters ranged between 37.7% and 44.2%, and were 41.0% on a trailing twelve-month basis to December 31, 2024:
|Avante Security
|F24 (1)
|F25
|$thousands
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|RMR in the period
|$2,648
|$2,834
|$2,889
|$3,019
|$3,262
|$3,309
|$3,741
|$3,524
|Other revenue
|2,762
|2,505
|4,053
|4,240
|4,653
|4,780
|4,670
|5,822
|Total revenue
|$5,410
|$5,339
|$6,941
|$7,259
|$7,915
|$8,089
|$8,412
|$9,347
|Total Gross Profit
|$2,039
|$2,118
|$2,948
|$3,211
|$3,006
|$3,477
|$3,441
|$3,334
|Gross Profit %
|37.7%
|39.7%
|42.5%
|44.2%
|38.0%
|43.0%
|40.9%
|35.7%
(1)The Company's fiscal year end is on March 31 of each year.“F24” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024; and“F25” means the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
ABOUT AVANTE CORP. :
Avante Corp Inc. is a Toronto based leading provider of security operatives and technology enabled security solutions to residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with white-glove mentality to high- net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods of detecting conditions that require immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages advanced technology solutions to provide a superior level of security services. With an experienced team and proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to establish a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages and builds industry leading businesses which provide specialized, mission-critical solutions that address the security risks of its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“ XX ”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.
Emmanuel Mounouchos
Founder, CEO & Board Chair, Avante Corp.
416-923-6984
...
This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities described herein in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This news release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described herein have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.
Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes certain measures which have not been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) such as EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenue (“RMR”). These non-IFRS measures are not recognized under IFRS and and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Accordingly, users are cautioned that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. The non-IFRS measures presented are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
References to EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. References to Adjusted EBITDA are to net income before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization of intangibles & capitalized commissions, share-based payments, acquisition, integration and / or reorganization costs, deferred financing costs, loss (gain) in fair value of derivative liability and expensing of fair value adjustments per IFRS. Recurring Monthly Revenues , or RMR , represent revenue during the fiscal period that benefited from contractual periodic billing to customers, typically monthly, quarterly or annually.
Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues are appropriate additional measures for evaluating Avante's performance. Readers are cautioned that neither EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA nor Recurring Monthly Revenues should be construed as an alternative to net income or revenues (as such financial measures are determined under IFRS), as an indicator of financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (as determined under IFRS) or as a measure of liquidity and cash flow. Avante's method of calculating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Recurring Monthly Revenues may differ from methods used by other issuers and, accordingly, Avante's reported Non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“project”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“will”,“may”“estimate”,“pro-forma” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to achieve the benefits expected as a result of the sale of Logixx Security Inc., anticipated growth from acquisitions, new service offerings and from development and deployment of new technologies and the list of risk factors identified in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
