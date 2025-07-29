T1 Energy Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas and NEW YORK, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) (“T1,”“T1 Energy,” or the“Company”) announced this morning that the Company will publish a press release detailing second quarter 2025 results and conduct a conference call on August 15, 2025.

The second quarter 2025 press release will be issued at or around 6:00 am Eastern Daylight Time. The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

To access the conference call, listeners should proceed as follows:

Click on the calland complete the online registration form.Upon registering, you will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call as well as an email confirmation with details.Select a method for joining the call:A dial in number and unique PIN are displayed to connect directly by phone.Enter your phone number and click“Call Me” for an immediate callback from the system. The call will come from a U.S. number.

The call will also be available by clicking the webcast link .

Investor contact:

Jeffrey Spittel

EVP, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

...

Tel: +1 409 599-5706

Media contact:

Russell Gold

EVP, Strategic Communications

...

Tel: +1 214 616-9715

About T1 Energy

T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) is an energy solutions provider building an integrated U.S. supply chain for solar and batteries. In December 2024, T1 completed a transformative transaction, positioning the Company as one of the leading solar manufacturing companies in the U.S., with a complementary solar and battery storage strategy. Based in the U.S. with plans to expand its operations in America, the Company is also exploring value optimization opportunities across its portfolio of assets in Europe.

To learn more about T1, please visit