Chargé D'affaires Of Belarus V.Zhur Meets The State Minister Of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation And Diaspora Of Equatorial Guinea

On July 29, 2025 the Chargé d'Affaires of the Republic of Belarus in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Vladislav Zhur, met with met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Diaspora of Equatorial Guinea, Simeon Oyono Esono Angue.

The parties discussed the state of bilateral relations and concrete steps to promote them, as well as plans to open an Equatoguinean diplomatic mission in Minsk in 2026.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Belarus.