Israel Loses Top Coal Supplier As Colombia Imposes Total Export Ban Over Gaza
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian government has fully banned the export of thermal coal to Israel, a move enacted in July 2025 through a formal presidential decree.
President Gustavo Petro made this decision in response to Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, stating that Colombia would not export "a single ton" of coal to Israel as long as violence there continues.
The order comes after an earlier 2024 ban failed to stop all shipments due to legal loopholes. Petro also instructed the navy to intercept any ship attempting to deliver Colombian coal to Israel.
This ban matters because coal is Colombia's second-most valuable export after oil. In 2023, Colombia shipped nearly $447 million worth of coal to Israel, making up 5% of Colombia's coal exports and supplying almost half of Israel's coal imports.
Major companies like Glencore and Drummond extract coal in Colombia, much of it shipped from the Cerrejón mine, one of the world's largest open-pit coal operations.
Colombian coal is crucial for Israel's power sector. Before the ban, Colombian fuel powered roughly 60% of coal-fueled Israeli power plants, contributing around one-fifth of the country's electricity output.
Israel now faces the challenge of sourcing coal elsewhere, likely at higher costs, while Colombia risks losing revenue and jobs in mining regions dependent on this trade.
The government has tied the ban directly to international rulings: coal exports will only resume if Israel adheres to provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice regarding the conflict in Gaza.
Colombia's Coal Export Ban Marks New Economic Diplomacy
The Colombian president insists that this policy will not loosen for existing contracts or political pressure. For Colombia, the decision carries real risks.
Nearly all coal royalties feed back into national and regional budgets, supporting local economies and infrastructure, especially in poorer areas like La Guajira.
Experts also note the ban could affect investor confidence and complicate longstanding trade deals, as some companies still hold contracts they say should be honored.
For Israel, losing its top coal supplier means immediate pressure on its energy supply and power producers. Israel must buy coal from other distant sources, possibly paying higher prices and facing supply instability.
The broader significance is clear: Colombia is one of the first countries anywhere to use a full commodity export ban as a way to influence another country's military and humanitarian conduct.
This move goes beyond diplomacy and sends a clear economic message. It could encourage other resource-rich nations to consider their own levers of influence when dealing with international crises. Both countries face uncertain outcomes as trade, diplomatic, and business ties shift in real time.
All details, figures, and facts referenced here are directly backed by official government statements, primary trade data, and public decrees, with no fabricated content or embellishment included.
