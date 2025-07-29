Kazakhstan, Türkiye Aim To Hike Trade And Connectivity At Strategic Cooperation Council

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired the 5th meeting of the Kazakhstan–Türkiye High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, focusing on expanding economic, transport, and investment ties between the two countries, Trend reports via Akorda.

Opening the session, President Tokayev highlighted the solid foundation of Kazakh–Turkish cooperation, rooted in shared historical and spiritual values, and reaffirmed the mutual commitment to advancing the partnership to a new level.

“We are interested in continuing this path and taking our relations to a higher level. Esteemed Mr. President, I highly appreciate the results of the talks that we have just held in a narrow format. We once again confirmed our commitment to expanding cooperation. We have sufficient opportunities and enthusiasm for this. An extensive legal framework has been formed between the two countries. In particular, more than sixty treaties and agreements are in force. A number of bilateral agreements will be signed today,” said Tokayev.

The meeting placed strong emphasis on boosting mutual trade, which reached $5 billion in 2023. Tokayev noted Kazakhstan's readiness to export at least 34 product categories to Türkiye, with an estimated total value of $1 billion, while also calling for an increase in Turkish goods supplied to Kazakhstan.

Transport and logistics emerged as a key area of cooperation. Tokayev stressed Kazakhstan's strategic focus on developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and expressed interest in Turkish investments for building modern railways, logistics terminals, land ports, and shipbuilding infrastructure.