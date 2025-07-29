Inpreflight For Adobe Indesign Now Supports Macos 26 Tahoe

MENAFN - GetNews) Zevrix Solutions announces the release of InPreflight 3.0.38, a compatibility update to company's document collection and preflight tool for Adobe InDesign. InPreflight is an all-in-one solution to check multiple InDesign files for errors, to package them for output, and ship to final destination. The plug-in is designed to streamline quality control workflows of printers, prepress bureaus, ad agencies, and publishers. The new update adds support for the forthcoming macOS 26 Tahoe.

Toronto, ON, Canada - July 29, 2025 - Zevrix Solutions today announces the release of InPreflight 3.0.38, a compatibility update to company's document packaging and preflight solution for Adobe InDesign . Commended as "delightfully simple to use" by Macworld, InPreflight is an all-in-one tool that enables users to automatically batch preflight InDesign files for errors, collect them for output, and ship to their final destination.

The new version adds compatibility with the forthcoming macOS 26 Tahoe, currently available as a public beta from Apple, ensuring seamless file transfers for users on the latest macOS. The update is free to licensed users.

"Love the program - a real time saver in prepress situations ", says John Farnell, Production Manager of Bigtime Productions design studio in Auckland, New Zealand. "InPreflight is great at finding problems ahead of schedule."

InPreflight is a cost-effective and reliable solution that automates the preflighting and packaging of InDesign documents , saving users time and reducing the chance of errors. The software checks InDesign files for potential problems, such as missing fonts or images, and alerts users to these issues before they become a problem. It can also package files, gather all necessary elements and create a folder with everything required for printing or archiving:

Batch-packaging:

-Batch package InDesign documents automatically along with their links and fonts.

-Collect all shared images into a single folder, conserving precious disk space and hours of production time.

-Seamlessly transmit collected jobs to FTP and other servers.

Quality control:

-Define preflight presets for different projects.

-Unearth hidden issues such as image compression, embedded fonts, and illegal link locations.

-A bird's eye view display of InDesign file elements in a graphically rich user interface.

Pricing and Availability:

InPreflight 3 can be purchased from Zevrix website for US$99.95 as well as from authorized resellers and Adobe Exchange. Trial version is available for download. Licensed users of earlier versions can upgrade to InPreflight 3 for $50. InPreflight 3 requires macOS 10.12-26.x and Adobe InDesign CS6-2025.

About Zevrix Solutions

Located in Toronto, Canada, Zevrix Solutions provides productivity solutions for Adobe Creative Cloud software, PDF and graphic file diagnostics and Microsoft Office on macOS. Zevrix Solutions is dedicated to helping professionals achieve more while doing less through automating their everyday tasks, producing error-free documents, saving disk space and cutting production costs.

For more information, visit .