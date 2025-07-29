Dubai: RTA To Auction 350 Exclusive 2, 3, 4, And 5-Digit Number Plates
Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is set to offer 350 distinctive two, three, four, and five-digit vehicle number plates in its 80th online auction for private and classic vehicles.
The auction will feature plates from the following codes: H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z - including Classic. Registration opens on Monday, August 4, while the auction will go live on August 11, and will run for five days. All sales are subject to a 5% Value Added Tax (VAT), and participants must hold a valid traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai.
To participate, bidders are required to submit a security cheque payable to RTA in the amount of Dh5,000, along with a non-refundable participation fee of Dh120. Payments can be made at Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, and Deira, or via credit card through the RTA website:
Successful bidders must complete payment within 10 working days from the closing date of the auction. Payments may be made at authorised service provider centres - by cash for amounts up to Dh50,000, and by certified cheque or credit card for amounts exceeding Dh50,000. Transactions can also be completed at Customer Happiness Centres or via the RTA website.
