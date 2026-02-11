Ramadan 2026: Sharjah Announces Reduced Working Hours For Public Sector Employees
- PUBLISHED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 10:00 PM UPDATED: Wed 11 Feb 2026, 10:22 PM
- By: Yasmin Hussein
Sharjah has announced the official working hours for public sector employees during the holy month of Ramadan.
From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, the emirate's Department of Human Resources said in a statement on Wednesday.
Departments, bodies and institutions which work on a shift basis can determine the beginning and end of official work shifts in accordance with the work system and the requirements of the job.
Earlier, the UAE's Federal Authority for Government Human Resources announced the official working hours for public sector employees during Ramadan, which will start either on February 18 or 19, depending on the crescent moon sighting on February 17.
From Monday to Thursday, working hours will be from 9am to 2.30pm, while on Fridays, they will be from 9am to noon. This is with the exception of employees whose job nature requires otherwise.
Federal ministries and entities may either follow the approved flexible work regulations during working days in Ramadan or, grant flexibility for employees to work remotely on Fridays. This must be at most 70 per cent of the total number of the entity's employees, in accordance with the approved controls.
