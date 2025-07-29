Sony REON Pocket Pro Review: Can This Wearable Really Beat Dubai Heat?

Can a palm-sized gadget worn on your back actually make Dubai summers bearable? That's exactly what Sony promises with the REON Pocket Pro - a wearable“smart” cooling and warming device designed to keep you comfortable year-round. But is it a gimmick, or the game-changer your sweat-drenched shirts have been praying for? I spent a week putting it to the test.

What is the REON Pocket Pro?

The REON Pocket Pro is Sony's latest take on personal climate control - a discreet, rechargeable device that nestles between your shoulder blades using a neckband. With two upgraded thermo-modules and built-in smart sensors, it claims to deliver instant cooling or warming at the press of a button or tap of an app.

But let's get real: this isn't going to turn the streets of Dubai into an ice rink. It's a targeted cooling device, designed more for comfort than for battling midday desert heat.

Out of the box, the REON Pocket Pro feels premium. The materials are smooth and sturdy, and the new curved design sits more naturally against your back than previous models. The updated neckband - now softer and more flexible - makes it far more wearable, even for longer periods.

Weight-wise, it's between 194 to 252 grams depending on the band length, which sounds heavier than it feels. Once on, it disappears into the background, and under a shirt, it's surprisingly subtle. But like all accessories, this one will also take some getting used to.

Real-world cooling: Does it work?

Let's address the big question: Can this keep you cool in the UAE?

Yes, but with caveats.

Indoors or during commutes (think walking to the metro, waiting for a cab, or grocery runs), the cooling is immediate and noticeably effective. It genuinely feels like someone pressed a chilled steel plate to your back, which is exactly what it's doing.

The Smart Cool Mode is particularly impressive. With sensors tracking your movement, body temperature, and humidity, the REON adapts in real time, offering relief only when needed. This not only improves comfort but also conserves battery life, which, by the way, is excellent.

But step outside at 2pm at this time of the year? Even the REON knows its limits. It can't cool your whole body, and against Dubai's aggressive summer heat, it acts more like a band-aid than a body armour.

Notable features

Charging takes a little over 2 hours for 90 per cent juice, which is reasonable considering the battery performance. In a full workday test (Smart Cool), I used it on and off for 9 hours and still had 25 per cent battery left.

A major upgrade is the noise reduction - Sony claims the fan is 50 per cent quieter, and in practice, it's barely audible. In an office or café, no one notices. Under a blazer or a polo, it's invisible. And when paired with the REON app (available on iOS/Android), the controls feel intuitive and responsive.

There's also a handy manual mode, so you don't have to pull out your phone every time you want to switch settings. Just tap the on-device buttons.

Warm mode?

It may sound strange, but the warming feature actually makes sense for winter desert nights, mall chill, or office AC overkill. I tested it in an aggressively cold cinema and felt cosy within minutes. Come January, this might be more useful than you think.

Is it worth Dh799?

If you live in the UAE, work in a climate-controlled environment, commute regularly, and hate the sticky transition from A/C to street, the REON Pocket Pro could become your new favourite gadget. It won't solve the region's summer problem, but it will make it more manageable.

Think of it like a personal air-conditioned seat in the heat. It's not a jackpot, but you'll be more comfortable than most. Would we recommend it? Yes - if you see it for what it is: a personal comfort enhancer, not a weather killer.