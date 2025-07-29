Golf Triumph: Mohammed Wins Orient Travel Stableford With Birdie-Eagle Blitz Khaleej Times

Despite the sweltering summer heat, golfers turned out in strong numbers for the Orient Travel Monthly Stableford at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club on Saturday.

Emerging victorious was Shayan Mohammed, who impressed with a stellar round featuring six net birdies and two net eagles to finish four-under-par and accumulate 40 Stableford points.

Shayan's performance secured him the top spot and earned him coveted prizes generously provided by the Saudi Tourism Authority, the event's proud sponsor.

Close behind was Samiuddin Siddiqui, who posted 39 Stableford points. Despite narrowly missing out on first place, Samiuddin's excellent round earned him the runner-up position. Shagir Mohammed also scored 39 points, claiming third place after another consistent performance.

“I'm really proud of the way I played today, everything just clicked,” said Mohammed.“The course was in great shape despite the heat, and I'm grateful to the club and sponsors for putting on such a fantastic event. It's always special to come out on top in an event like this.”

In the Gross Division, Sami Butt led the field with 34 points to take the top prize.

The Orient Travel Monthly Stableford continues to be a highlight on the club's calendar, thanks in large part to the generous support of its sponsors and the enthusiastic participation of its members.

For more information on upcoming events and services at Sharjah Golf & Shooting Club, visit or contact the club via phone, email, or WhatsApp.