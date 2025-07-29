Saudi Golf Expansion: Sir Nick Faldo Designs Qiddiya Championship Course Khaleej Times

Saudi Arabia's momentum in global golf continues to surge with the announcement of a new Sir Nick Faldo signature-designed golf course at Qiddiya City, a major future-forward destination just 40 minutes from Riyadh.

Scheduled for completion in 2026, the project will include a world-class clubhouse, a golf academy, and expansive practice facilities, due by 2028.

The 18-hole championship layout is set to stand out with its distinctive“3-hole return” routing system, making it more accessible and playable for golfers of all skill levels. Positioned against the towering 200-meter cliffs of the Tuwaiq Mountains, the setting alone promises to deliver one of the region's most visually striking golf experiences.

In a move to support grassroots development, Qiddiya City has also announced it will become a global partner of the Faldo Series, the renowned international development pathway for young golfers, founded by Sir Nick nearly 30 years ago.

Backing Future Golf Stars

The partnership aims to enhance junior golf across the Kingdom and beyond, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's ambition to nurture homegrown talent and introduce more boys and girls to the sport.

“This is a unique opportunity to become involved in one of the most exciting cities being developed today,” said Sir Nick Faldo.“Our partnership with Qiddiya City brings together the golf community with a whole nation bubbling with energy to be active and try new sports.”

Sir Nick is no stranger to the region. His design portfolio includes the popular Faldo Course at Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and Katameya Dunes in Cairo, Egypt, both acclaimed for blending traditional golf strategy with contemporary aesthetics.

At Qiddiya, his latest design will integrate innovative features, including floodlights for night play, multiple tee decks for varying skill levels, and a forward-thinking blend of entertainment and competition that appeals to new golfers as much as seasoned players.

Qiddiya's Bold Sports Vision

The course is part of a broader, ambitious sports and cultural blueprint for Qiddiya. Also on the horizon: the Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Stadium, which will play host to events such as the 2034 FIFA World Cup; a Speed Park Track for motorsports; and a landmark Performing Arts Center - all combining to make Qiddiya a multi-disciplinary global hub.

Adding to the Kingdom's growing golf footprint, Golf Saudi has also announced a strategic partnership with Five Iron Golf, a global leader in high-tech, indoor golf experiences. The first Saudi location is set to open in early 2026, joining Five Iron's existing 30 venues across four countries, including the UAE.

These ventures are tightly aligned with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia's national transformation plan, which sees sports, including golf, as central to a diversified, innovation-driven future.

The Kingdom has already cemented its international golf presence through partnerships and investments in tournaments with LIV Golf, the Ladies European Tour (LET), and other high-profile events and venues.

With this latest wave of development-from elite courses to immersive entertainment spaces-Saudi Arabia is positioning itself not just as a player in global golf, but a leader.

As construction moves forward and partnerships deepen, the world will be watching closely. The Qiddiya project and other upcoming ventures represent not just a vision for golf-but a statement of intent for the Kingdom's sporting future.