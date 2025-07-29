Report: Netanyahu Proposes Plan To Annex Parts Of Gaza To Appease Smotrich And Preserve Coalition

MENAFN - Palestine News Network ) Tel Aviv / PNN /

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is reportedly preparing to present a plan to the Security and Political Cabinet for the gradual annexation of parts of the Gaza Strip, in a bid to retain Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich within his governing coalition, Haaretz reported Monday evening.

The plan stipulates giving Hamas several days to agree to a ceasefire. Should the group reject the proposal, Israel would begin annexing areas of Gaza in stages. According to Haaretz, the proposal will be presented to the cabinet following Netanyahu's decision to increase humanitarian aid to Gaza-a move taken despite objections from the far-right Religious Zionism party, led by Smotrich.

Details shared by Netanyahu in discussions with ministers indicate that the annexation would start with buffer zones along the Gaza-Israel border (the so-called "inner envelope") and then expand into northern Gaza, particularly areas near Sderot and Ashkelon, eventually leading to full annexation in phases. Netanyahu reportedly claimed that the plan had received a green light from the administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Political sources told Haaretz that Smotrich recently told Netanyahu,“I will judge you by your actions,” and indicated that he would remain in the government for now if the annexation plan is implemented. In a message to his party members, Smotrich wrote,“We are pushing for a strategic move. There is no need to elaborate at this stage-we will soon see if it succeeds and what direction we take.” He added,“In war, political considerations should not take precedence. We will assess the situation based on results-namely, a decisive victory over Hamas.”

Haaretz warned that Israel's threats to annex Gaza land, alongside ministerial calls to establish settlements in the Strip, could bring the country into direct conflict with the international community-excluding the United States. The newspaper suggested that such a move could trigger a wave of recognitions of Palestinian statehood, similar to France's recent recognition, and might also lead to sanctions against Israel.

The report noted that while Netanyahu has previously shown little enthusiasm for annexation, he now appears willing to pursue it in an attempt to salvage his government. He reportedly informed his ministers that Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer had presented the plan to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and that it had received backing from the White House. However, Haaretz added that Trump-currently visiting Scotland-did not attend the meeting.