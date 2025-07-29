English Student Sentenced For Defrauding Swiss Bank Customers
The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had been conducting the criminal proceedings since 2022. The now 21-year-old Englishman had used fake e-banking login pages of Swiss banks to intercept the access data of Swiss customers and hacked into their accounts.
The OAG took over 30 fraud cases from the cantons in connection with the case. In the course of joint investigations with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), the young Englishman was identified as the developer and distributor of the phishing kit.
The criminal proceedings were then taken over by the British authorities, who were already conducting similar proceedings against the individual, as was reported on Tuesday.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
