Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
English Student Sentenced For Defrauding Swiss Bank Customers

English Student Sentenced For Defrauding Swiss Bank Customers


2025-07-29 02:19:49
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) An English student has been sentenced to seven years' imprisonment in London for a phishing scam that also claimed victims in Switzerland. The student defrauded Swiss bank customers of around CHF2.4 million ($2.98 million), according to the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland. This content was published on July 29, 2025 - 13:16 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Fedpol-Ermittlung wegen Phishing führt zu Verurteilung in England Original Read more: Fedpol-Ermittlung wegen Phishing führt zu Verurteilung in Englan

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland (OAG) had been conducting the criminal proceedings since 2022. The now 21-year-old Englishman had used fake e-banking login pages of Swiss banks to intercept the access data of Swiss customers and hacked into their accounts.

The OAG took over 30 fraud cases from the cantons in connection with the case. In the course of joint investigations with the Federal Office of Police (Fedpol), the young Englishman was identified as the developer and distributor of the phishing kit.

The criminal proceedings were then taken over by the British authorities, who were already conducting similar proceedings against the individual, as was reported on Tuesday.

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...

Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl

MENAFN29072025000210011054ID1109858506

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search