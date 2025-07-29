Uttarakhand To Get Rs 478 Crore Boost For Land Record Digitisation

MENAFN - KNN India)The Union government has agreed to provide Rs 478.5 crore to Uttarakhand for the implementation of the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP).

The assurance came after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami requested support from Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to modernise the state's land record system using digital technology.

In his letter, CM Dhami sought Rs 350 crore for conducting LiDAR-based survey and resurvey of rural areas, which would help create more accurate and updated land records in the hilly state.

He also requested funds to construct modern record rooms at tehsil-level offices to securely store digitised land documents.

Responding to the appeal, Minister Chouhan informed that pilot surveys using LiDAR technology have already been completed in five villages in Uttarakhand.

Based on the results, the project will be scaled across the state. He further assured the release of pending funds for the construction of modern record rooms.

Chouhan also mentioned that the state's proposal for financial assistance under the Agristack initiative is under active review by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare.

This integration aims to digitally link land records with farm-level data for better planning and agricultural support.

Chief Minister Dhami thanked the central government for its continued assistance and reaffirmed his government's commitment to making Uttarakhand a model in digital governance and transparent land management.

He emphasised that this project aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Digital India and will benefit rural citizens by improving access to accurate land records and reducing disputes.

The move marks a significant step toward modernising land administration in Uttarakhand, ensuring greater efficiency, transparency, and ease of access to land-related services for the public.

