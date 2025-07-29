Crescent Real Estate Names Troy Furbay As Managing Director, Hospitality

Experienced Hospitality Investment Leader Appointed to Head Platform

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) today announced the appointment of Troy Furbay as Managing Director, Hospitality. Furbay, a recognized leader in lodging and real estate investment, will lead Crescent's hospitality investment platform-identifying and executing new investment opportunities, optimizing the performance of the existing portfolio, and collaborating with Crescent's teams, partners, and operators to advance the firm's strategic vision and investment objectives in the hospitality sector.

"We are thrilled to welcome Troy to our team," said Conrad Suszynski, CEO of Crescent. "With his extensive experience in hospitality investing, development, and strategic growth, Troy brings the leadership and insight to accelerate the next phase of growth for our hospitality platform."

Mr. Furbay joins Crescent with a distinguished track record in lodging and real estate investment. Most recently, he served as Chief Investment Officer at DiamondRock Hospitality, a publicly traded lodging REIT, where he led the company's pivot toward resort, lifestyle, and independent hotel assets-delivering performance that exceeded sector benchmarks. His prior experience includes senior leadership roles at Loews Hotels, Kimpton Hotels, and MeriStar Hospitality, following an early foundation in real estate consulting with KPMG.

Furbay was drawn to Crescent by its entrepreneurial culture, commitment to operational excellence, and long-standing reputation for prudent, long-term investing. He looks forward to scaling Crescent's hospitality platform while contributing to the broader investment strategy and value creation across the company's diverse portfolio. He sees Crescent as an ideal environment to apply and expand his industry expertise.

"I'm excited to join Crescent Real Estate and lead the continued growth of a high-quality, thoughtfully positioned hospitality portfolio," said Furbay. "Crescent is widely respected for its excellence in real estate investment and long-term stewardship, and I look forward to building on that legacy."

Crescent Real Estate LLC (Crescent) is a real estate operating company and investment advisor, founded by Chairman John C. Goff, with assets under management, development, and investment capacity of more than $10 billion. Through the GP Invitation Funds, Crescent acquires, develops and operates all real estate asset classes alongside institutional investors and high net worth clients. Crescent's premier real estate portfolio consists of Class A office and life sciences, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, and senior living assets located throughout the U.S. For more information, visit .

