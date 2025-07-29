Reach New Heights With NCTC And ACA Connects Independent Show 2025 In Salt Lake City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mobile, AI, Broadband TV, and More Take Center Stage at North America's Premier Event for Independent Cable and Broadband Providers









WASHINGTON and OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) and America's Communications Association (ACA Connects) will host their 20th annual Independent Show themed“Reach New Heights” from August 10-13, 2025, at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City, UT.

“At NCTC, we're not just talking about innovation - we're making it real for our members. Whether it's launching mobile or redefining content, our focus is on delivering actionable ideas that meet the moment,” said Lou Borrelli, CEO of NCTC.“This year's Independent Show is about giving every member the information, tools, and connections they need to accelerate growth and stay ahead in our rapidly evolving industry.”

The 2025 show will focus on driving incremental revenue, innovating for the future, and deepening collaboration to meet the most pressing issues impacting NCTC's nearly 700 and ACA Connects' 500 service provider members. Themes include navigating the complexities of a hyper-competitive market, leveraging new technologies for growth, and adapting to shifting consumer behaviors.

Key initiatives include NCTC's turnkey solutions for launching mobile services , bundling with Broadband TV , and insights from its AI Center of Excellence, a pilot program exploring use cases like smart chatbots, trouble ticket automation, and predictive service planning. ACA Connects will support members in navigating the regulatory landscape, including the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) sweeping deregulatory push, updates to the Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, state-level rate regulations, and potential reforms to the Universal Service Fund (USF).

“Our members are the champions of our industry for how they innovate to connect more Americans to reliable internet, video, and voice services,” said ACA Connects President and CEO Grant Spellmeyer.“At The Independent Show, we'll be empowering them by leading discussions on the major regulatory shifts shaping broadband and telecom policy. Whether it is about changes to the BEAD program, the threat of rate regulation, or opportunities for permitting reforms, ACA Connects is here to cut through the complexity, advocate fiercely, and help our members move forward with confidence.”

Attendees can expect insights from expert-led panels, dynamic speakers, and interactive breakout sessions on topics such as:



Programming, streaming, bundling, and customer retention strategies

Broadband innovation, including DOCSIS 4.0 and fiber

Mobile launch strategies

AI applications for customer experience and operations

Legal and financial readiness for adoption of AI

The shifting regulatory and broadband funding landscape

Workplace culture and talent development Strategic business growth through NCTC partnerships

Keynotes on the show's agenda include:



Marci Rossell , former Chief Economist for CNBC - how inflation, tariffs, and funding uncertainty impact consumers for broadband and video providers.

Craig Moffett , founding partner at MoffettNathanson - insights on fiber, FWA, video market shifts, and the major mobile opportunity. Evan Shapiro Emmy-winning media cartographer - how media and tech disruption are redefining competition and convergence.



No Independent Show experience would be complete without its signature evening events. From a themed welcome party on Sunday night to an unforgettable off-site adventure at Utah Olympic Park featuring the Flying Aces and Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke, these events bring fun and connection to every attendee.

Pre-Show Event (August 9):

The Marketing Innovators Group (NCTC members only) offers an interactive workshop with expert sessions on maximizing ROI and customer engagement, including:



The New Marketing Mosaic – Shawna Suckow

Charting the Ascent: Designing the New Customer Journey – Melinda Russell

Activating Growth Mindsets in your Team – Susie Tomenchok Ask the Experts – features leading broadband providers and fiber innovators

Mark Your Calendars for Next Year :



Winter Educational Conference , February 16 – 18, 2026, in Las Vegas at the M Hotel

ACA Connects Summit , March 3 – 5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. The Independent Show , July 26 – 29, 2026, in Orlando, FL



About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation comprised of nearly 700 independent cable and broadband operators serving one-third of the connected households in all 50 United States and territories. The NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for its member companies that create operational efficiencies, new products, and revenue streams for sustainable growth. For more information, visit:

About ACA Connects: America's Communications Association

America's Communications Association (ACA Connects) is a trade organization representing approximately 500 small and medium-sized, independent companies that provide broadband, video, and phone services covering 29.5 million households. ACA Connects Members operate in every state, providing advanced communications to connect homes, companies, main street, schools, hospitals and more. America's economic prosperity in smaller communities and rural areas depends on the growth and success of independent operators, who believe a connected nation is a prosperous nation. For more information, visit

For more information, contact:

Christy Drummond

NCTC

913-907-0455

...

Olivia Shields

ACA Connects

571-329-1259

...

Robert Brownlie

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

...

